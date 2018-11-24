Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Called up

Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield on Saturday.

In what has been all too common of an event, Roberto Luongo left Friday's game against the Hurricanes with a lower-body injury, thereby necessitating Hutchinson's NHL call-up. It remains to be seen how much time Luongo will miss -- if any -- but backups James Reimer and Hutchinson both own save percentages south of .900 this season, making Florida's goaltending situation something that you'll want to avoid if at all possible.