Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Called up
Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield on Saturday.
In what has been all too common of an event, Roberto Luongo left Friday's game against the Hurricanes with a lower-body injury, thereby necessitating Hutchinson's NHL call-up. It remains to be seen how much time Luongo will miss -- if any -- but backups James Reimer and Hutchinson both own save percentages south of .900 this season, making Florida's goaltending situation something that you'll want to avoid if at all possible.
