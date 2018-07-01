Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Headed to Sunshine State
Hutchinson will sign a contract with the Panthers, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
With Steve Mason out of the way, there was some speculation Hutchinson would re-up with Winnipeg as the backup; however, it appears one of the two sides has decided to go in a different direction. The 27-year-old figures to be third on the organizational depth chart behind Roberto Luongo and James Reimer -- although neither guy was able to stay healthy last season, which could open the door for Hutchinson to see some time in the crease.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Called up from minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Not cleared to face rubber•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Leaves with upper-body issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...