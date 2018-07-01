Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Headed to Sunshine State

Hutchinson will sign a contract with the Panthers, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

With Steve Mason out of the way, there was some speculation Hutchinson would re-up with Winnipeg as the backup; however, it appears one of the two sides has decided to go in a different direction. The 27-year-old figures to be third on the organizational depth chart behind Roberto Luongo and James Reimer -- although neither guy was able to stay healthy last season, which could open the door for Hutchinson to see some time in the crease.