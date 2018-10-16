Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Tuesday

Hutchinson will defend the visitors' net Tuesday against the Flyers, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Hutchinson will make his Panthers debut Tuesday after being recalled from AHL Springfield on Oct. 7. The longtime backup posted a 3.26 GAA and .907 save percentage in three appearances last season and will face a Flyers club ranking 11th in the league in shots per game (33.2) this season.

