Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Tuesday
Hutchinson will defend the visitors' net Tuesday against the Flyers, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Hutchinson will make his Panthers debut Tuesday after being recalled from AHL Springfield on Oct. 7. The longtime backup posted a 3.26 GAA and .907 save percentage in three appearances last season and will face a Flyers club ranking 11th in the league in shots per game (33.2) this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL Springfield•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Subjected to waivers•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Monday•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Headed to Sunshine State•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Called up from minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...