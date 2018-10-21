Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Loses in OT

Hutchinson made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Hutchinson has allowed 10 goals in three appearances, including two starts. He was once a possible middle-of-the-road starter in the NHL, especially after a 21-10 rookie season. But Hutchinson just hasn't been able to pull together any consistent success since then. He is a risky play right now.

