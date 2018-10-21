Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Loses in OT
Hutchinson made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.
Hutchinson has allowed 10 goals in three appearances, including two starts. He was once a possible middle-of-the-road starter in the NHL, especially after a 21-10 rookie season. But Hutchinson just hasn't been able to pull together any consistent success since then. He is a risky play right now.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Plays well in relief•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Teed up for Saturday's start•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Makes Panthers debut•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL Springfield•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Subjected to waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.