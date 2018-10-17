Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Makes Panthers debut

Hutchinson allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The veteran goaltender managed to stay in the game, but his Panthers debut couldn't have gone much worse. He did stop all 10 shots he faced in the third period and overtime, but it was all for not after the Flyers won in the shootout. Entering this season, Hutchinson was 43-39-11 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. It's been four seasons since he posted a save percentage above .907 and GAA better than 2.84. With that kind of past, Hutchinson can't be considered more than a streaming option in very deep leagues.