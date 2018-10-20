Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Plays well in relief

Hutchinson allowed one goal on 11 shots during relief in a 6-5 shooting victory against the Capitals on Friday.

Despite already getting the starting nod for Saturday's game, the Panthers turned to Hutchinson about midway through the second period. He yielded one goal, but the Panthers bested the Capitals in the shootout. Hutchinson is coming off a season where he only played in three games, so it will be interesting to see if he can even sustain an increased workload. He has a .838 save percentage and a 3.71 GAA in two appearances this season.