Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL Springfield
Hutchinson has been recalled from AHL Springfield, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Due to Roberto Luongo's lower-body injury in the season opener, Hutchinson has been recalled to serve as James Reimer's backup. The 28-year-old started AHL Springfield's first game of the season before getting the call from the big club, and with no timeline set for Luongo to return, Hutchinson stands to see some NHL action in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Subjected to waivers•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Monday•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Headed to Sunshine State•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Called up from minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...