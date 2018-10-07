Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL Springfield

Hutchinson has been recalled from AHL Springfield, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Due to Roberto Luongo's lower-body injury in the season opener, Hutchinson has been recalled to serve as James Reimer's backup. The 28-year-old started AHL Springfield's first game of the season before getting the call from the big club, and with no timeline set for Luongo to return, Hutchinson stands to see some NHL action in the coming weeks.