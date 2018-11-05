Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped down to minors

Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Hutchinson became expendable once Roberto Luongo made his return to action, so it was only a matter of time before he was sent back to the Thunderbirds. The netminder went 1-1-2 with a 4.18 GAA during his brief NHL stint and will likely remain in the minors for the bulk of the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.