Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped down to minors
Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.
Hutchinson became expendable once Roberto Luongo made his return to action, so it was only a matter of time before he was sent back to the Thunderbirds. The netminder went 1-1-2 with a 4.18 GAA during his brief NHL stint and will likely remain in the minors for the bulk of the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
