Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Subjected to waivers

Hutchinson was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way deal with Florida in July. He's spent parts of five seasons at hockey's highest level, posting a 43-39-11 record, 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage over five seasons with Winnipeg. There's no fantasy relevance, though, particularly because he's never seen more than 36 starts in a given campaign.