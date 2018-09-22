Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Subjected to waivers
Hutchinson was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Hutchinson signed a one-year, two-way deal with Florida in July. He's spent parts of five seasons at hockey's highest level, posting a 43-39-11 record, 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage over five seasons with Winnipeg. There's no fantasy relevance, though, particularly because he's never seen more than 36 starts in a given campaign.
