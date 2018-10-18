Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Teed up for Saturday's start

Hutchinson will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Red Wings, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Panthers have a back-to-back set of games on tap, starting with Friday's road clash with the Capitals. James Reimer will get the much tougher matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions, whereas Hutchinson will field shots from a Red Wings club that is still searching for its first win of the season. Of course, the Cats haven't won either, sitting just one spot above the basement-dwelling Wings in an otherwise ultra-competitive Atlantic Division.