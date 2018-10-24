Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Yanked from Tuesday's game
Hutchinson was pulled from Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers after allowing four goals on 19 shots.
It is Hutchinson's first regulation loss of the season and it was by far his worst outing as he allowed his fourth goal just 1:27 into the third period, being pulled from the game after that. Hutchinson was replaced by James Reimer, who stopped two shots in relief. The Panthers are likely eager to get Roberto Luongo (knee) back.
