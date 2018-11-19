Haley (personal) has been added to the active roster and taken of non-roster, injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

It's not clear whether Haley will immediately slot into the lineup against the Senators on Monday, but he is at least an option for the Senators now following his conditioning assignment in the minors. Considering the Ontario native managed just nine points in 75 games last year, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on heavy offensive production from him once he does hit the ice.