Haley finished 2017-18 with three goals and six assists, and 212 penalty minutes.

Although Haley's nine points certainly aren't eye popping, he seems to have found his role as a physical spark plug for Florida. In fact, Haley's 212 penalty minutes and 22 fighting majors both led the NHL, which is even more impressive when you factor in he just averaged 7:47 of ice time per game. The 32-year-old's 124 hits also tied for the third most on the team, but unfortunately, he saw his playing time decrease towards the end of the season -- Haley was scratched in six of Florida's last 15 games, but he only took one other trip to the press box on the year. Florida could have been shifting its focus more offensively in the push for the playoffs, but Haley will return and likely reprise a similar role next season, as he plays out the last year on his contract.