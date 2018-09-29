Panthers' Micheal Haley: Could miss Opening Night
Haley is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but he could be out longer than teammate Aaron Ekblad, who is expected to be ready for next Saturday's season road opener versus the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Haley is dealing with a suspected groin injury, but it's not uncommon for NHL teams to hold the exact nature of player injuries close to their collective vest. Haley fashioned three goals, six assists and a whopping 212 PIM over 75 games for Florida in 2017-18.
