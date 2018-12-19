Panthers' Micheal Haley: Drops gloves in win
Haley fought for the first time this season during a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.
During his conditioning stint in the AHL earlier this year Haley did drop the gloves, but his fight on Tuesday was his first in the NHL this season. Last season the enforcer collected 22 fighting majors in 75 games, so he is quite a bit behind his usual pace. However, he still sees regular fourth-line ice time since his return from the AHL so he should begin collecting more PIMs as the season progresses.
More News
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Added to roster•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Embarks on conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: In league treatment program•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Unlikely to play in Thursday's home opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...