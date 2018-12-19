Haley fought for the first time this season during a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

During his conditioning stint in the AHL earlier this year Haley did drop the gloves, but his fight on Tuesday was his first in the NHL this season. Last season the enforcer collected 22 fighting majors in 75 games, so he is quite a bit behind his usual pace. However, he still sees regular fourth-line ice time since his return from the AHL so he should begin collecting more PIMs as the season progresses.