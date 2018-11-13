Panthers' Micheal Haley: Embarks on conditioning stint
Haley (personal) was loaned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday for conditioning purposes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
One of Florida's depth wingers, Haley entered a league-sponsored assistance program in mid-October, but the conditioning stint suggests that he's on the verge of returning to action with the parent club.
