Panthers' Micheal Haley: In league treatment program
Haley will be away from the team as he takes part in a league-sponsored assistance program.
The reason behind Haley's departure has not been disclosed by the team or the league, but it appears the veteran forward will not be available for the Panthers for the foreseeable future. When ready to return, he should return to a bottom-six role for Florida.
More News
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Unlikely to play in Thursday's home opener•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Cleared for contact this week•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Could miss Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Suffers groin injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...