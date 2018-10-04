Panthers' Micheal Haley: Misses practice due to illness
Haley missed Wednesday's team practice, but not because of his previous lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Head coach Bob Boughner claimed that Haley's previous lower-body injury, thought to be a groin injury, is no longer a concern. With that being the case, Haley is likely available for the team's opener on Oct. 6. assuming the illness that kept him out of practice is short-term. The 32-year-old enforcer set a career high in games played (75), goals (3) and penalty minutes (212) last season and will see action on the Panthers fourth line this season as long as he's healthy.
