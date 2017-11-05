Haley had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

After only mustering up one point in 12 games to start the season, this was an impressive performance for Haley -- especially since he only skated for 7:36 of ice time in the contest. While it's unlikely the 31-year-old delivers many more multi-point nights the rest of the year he did have 12 points in 58 games last season, so a slight uptick from his previous pace could certainly be in order.