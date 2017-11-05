Panthers' Micheal Haley: Notches two points
Haley had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
After only mustering up one point in 12 games to start the season, this was an impressive performance for Haley -- especially since he only skated for 7:36 of ice time in the contest. While it's unlikely the 31-year-old delivers many more multi-point nights the rest of the year he did have 12 points in 58 games last season, so a slight uptick from his previous pace could certainly be in order.
More News
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Commands two-year deal from Florida•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Ready to return following suspension•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Receives one-game ban•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Enjoying regular NHL role•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Activated from IR•
-
Sharks' Micheal Haley: Heads to IR on Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...