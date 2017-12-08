Haley collected a goal and an assist through just 6:59 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

The 31-year-old journeyman entered Thursday's contest with a single goal, four assists and an average of just 7:34 of ice time per game this season. Additionally, this was just the second multi-point showing of campaign for Haley. Fantasy owners will want to continue to steer clear of him in the majority of settings.