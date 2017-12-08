Haley collected a goal and an assist through just 6:59 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

The 31-year-old journeyman entered Thursday's contest with a single goal, four assists and an average of just 7:34 of ice time per game this season. Additionally, this was just the second multi-point showing of campaign for Haley. Fantasy owners will want to continue to steer clear of him in the majority of settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories