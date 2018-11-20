Haley potted a goal in his first game of the 2018-19 campaign against the Senators on Monday.

Haley missed the first 17 games of the season in order to seek treatment in a league-sponsored assistance program, but is back with the club following a conditioning stint in the minors. The winger logged just 9:49 of ice time Monday, but made it count with three shots, one hit and one block in addition to his goal.