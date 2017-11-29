Haley scored on his only shot during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

This was the first goal of the season for the 31-year-old journeyman, and he's recorded just four points while averaging only 7:35 of ice time per contest through 24 games. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where Haley is a viable option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories