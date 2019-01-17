Haley was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Haley hadn't topped more than 8:11 in playing time during his last seven games, contributing one assist and seven shots during that time. During Sunday's game against the Canucks, Haley dropped his gloves for the second time this season and picked up a 10 minute game misconduct in the last minute of the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories