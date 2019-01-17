Panthers' Micheal Haley: Sits out game
Haley was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Haley hadn't topped more than 8:11 in playing time during his last seven games, contributing one assist and seven shots during that time. During Sunday's game against the Canucks, Haley dropped his gloves for the second time this season and picked up a 10 minute game misconduct in the last minute of the game.
More News
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Drops gloves in win•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Added to roster•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: Embarks on conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Micheal Haley: In league treatment program•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...