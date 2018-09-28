Panthers' Micheal Haley: Suffers groin injury
Haley suffered an apparent groin injury during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Haley's injury has yet to be determined, but another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's preseason finale against the Lightning.
