Panthers' Micheal Haley: Unavailable Saturday
Haley (illness) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Haley missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, and he evidently still isn't feeling 100 percent. After Saturday's contest, the Panthers don't play again until Thursday against Columbus, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Haley make his season debut against the Blue Jackets.
