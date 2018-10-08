Haley missed practice again Monday for an undisclosed reason, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Oddly head coach Bob Boughner would not give a reason, only saying he would explain in a couple of days. Haley has been having trouble recently, going from a groin injury at the end of preseason to missing last Thursday's practice due to an illness. With Boughner saying a call-up from Springfield is possible, Haley's new injury may be long-term. Whatever the injury, it looks as though the bruising winger will miss the Panther's home opener on Thursday.