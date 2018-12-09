Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Another multi-point effort
Hoffman was responsible for two assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.
This was his sixth multi-point game of the season as the Panthers top line continues to light the lamp offensively. The former fifth-round pick is on pace to have a career season despite the Cats sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic division.
