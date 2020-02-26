Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Another two-point effort

Hoffman scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman was once again a key part of the Panthers' offense. During their five-game road trip, the winger posted four goals and three helpers. He's up to 53 points (20 on the power play), 183 shots and a minus-5 rating this season. Three of his 25 tallies have been game-winners.