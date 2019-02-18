Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Another two points in home win

Hoffman picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Hoffman has posted back-to-back two-point games and is up to 49 points through 57 games in 2018-19. He picked up a secondary assist on Aleksander Barkov's power-play to open the scoring Sunday, before adding another helper late in the game on an empty-net goal.

