Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Bags two apples

Hoffman dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Hoffman came out of the gate on fire with five goals and two assists in the season's first four games. He then went cold with just two points over the next 12 games, but Hoffman has heated back up with an active three-game point streak. The 29-year-old forward will need to find more consistency moving forward if Hoffman wants to come close to last season's career-best 70-point output.