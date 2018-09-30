Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Big season awaits
Hoffman had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Hoffman has averaged 59 points a season over the last three years, but has a chance to deliver more in a potent Florida offence. Hoffman could deliver a 30-goal season in 2018-19.
