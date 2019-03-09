Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Blasts home power-play goal

Hoffman collected his 14th power-play goal of the season in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

With the five-on-three goal, Hoffman is now tied for fourth in the league in both power-play goals and power-play points (31). More than half of his 60 points this season have come on the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories