Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Blasts home power-play goal
Hoffman collected his 14th power-play goal of the season in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
With the five-on-three goal, Hoffman is now tied for fourth in the league in both power-play goals and power-play points (31). More than half of his 60 points this season have come on the man advantage.
