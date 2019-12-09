Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Chips in on power play
Hoffman tallied a power-play assist during Sunday's 3-2 win over San Jose.
The assist was Hoffman's 10th power-play point of the season. His five goals with the man advantage tie him for the team lead, but Hoffman has gone nine straight games without a power-play goal. His last one came back on Nov. 16.
