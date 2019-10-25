Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Continues dry spell

Hoffman failed to register a point for the fourth-straight game in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.

Only once last season did Hoffman have a pointless streak last more than three games, and it came in the last month of the season. Surprisingly, the Panthers have scored 16 goals over their last four games, so it is not a lack of team offense that is keeping Hoffman off the scoresheet. In the first four games of the season, he scored five goals on 21 shots, but over the last four games, he has only fired six shots on goal and has yet to convert.