Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Converts in comeback
Hoffman scored a goal on the power play in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
The goal pulled the Panthers back within one after they fell down 4-0 heading into the third period. Keith Yandle tied the game with under two minutes left to play, and Hoffman scored the shootout winner in the fourth round. The Cats will be happy to get offense from Hoffman, who managed only one goal and two assists in the last 11 games.
