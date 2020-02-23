Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Crosses 50-point mark
Hoffman potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Hoffman's excellent run through the Pacific Division has seen him rack up three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, which coincides with the Panthers' road trip. The 30-year-old winger is up to 24 markers and 51 points this season -- it's the fifth straight year he's surpassed the 50-point mark. Ride Hoffman while he's hot.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records helper•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Heading for another 30-goal year•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Notches goal, assist•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Point streak up to 10 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.