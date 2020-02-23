Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Crosses 50-point mark

Hoffman potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hoffman's excellent run through the Pacific Division has seen him rack up three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, which coincides with the Panthers' road trip. The 30-year-old winger is up to 24 markers and 51 points this season -- it's the fifth straight year he's surpassed the 50-point mark. Ride Hoffman while he's hot.