Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Drives offense
Hoffman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Thursday.
Hopefully this effort helps to wake up Hoffman, whose offense went quiet since min-January. Head coach Bob Boughner at times has used him on the third line -- limiting his production significantly -- but he is now back with Vincent Trocheck and Evgenii Dadonov on the second line. Hoffman now has 47 points through 56 games.
