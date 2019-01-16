Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Ends shutout bid in loss
Hoffman scored his 22nd goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.
Hoffman gave Florida the lead late in the opening period, but Montreal would score the next five, behind a brilliant 52-save performance from Antti Niemi. The winger has five points in his last seven games and played 4:44 on the power play Tuesday. Through 45 games, Hoffman has 41 points and is averaging 0.91 points per game (career-high mark).
