Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Extends point streak
Hoffman picked up a goal for his fourth-straight game with a point in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.
Over the last four contests, Hoffman has picked up five points, bringing his total on the season to 12 goals and 23 points in 31 games. At this point last season he had 16 power-play points en route to 35 in total, but so far he has lagged behind slightly with 10 points on the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.