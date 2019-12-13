Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Extends point streak

Hoffman picked up a goal for his fourth-straight game with a point in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Over the last four contests, Hoffman has picked up five points, bringing his total on the season to 12 goals and 23 points in 31 games. At this point last season he had 16 power-play points en route to 35 in total, but so far he has lagged behind slightly with 10 points on the man advantage.