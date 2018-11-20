Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Extends streak in dying minutes

Hoffman's goal with 1:40 left iced a 7-5 Monday win over Ottawa and extended his point streak to 16 games.

Given the Senators' defensive issues, it would have been a surprise had Hoffman's former team been the one to end the streak. He hasn't failed to score since Oct. 11, and he needs to be a fixture in your lineup.

