Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Extends streak in dying minutes
Hoffman's goal with 1:40 left iced a 7-5 Monday win over Ottawa and extended his point streak to 16 games.
Given the Senators' defensive issues, it would have been a surprise had Hoffman's former team been the one to end the streak. He hasn't failed to score since Oct. 11, and he needs to be a fixture in your lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Streak at 15 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Ties franchise record with point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Two assists against former squad•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding 10-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On fire with points in nine straight•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...