Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Five-game point streak
Hoffman scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hoffman fired a season-high seven shots on net, but his third period goal was too late to make a difference. He now has a point in five straight games (three goals, two assists) and is recording plenty of power-play minutes to be a valuable daily play.
