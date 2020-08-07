Hoffman scored a power-play goal during Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 30-year-old lit the lamp for the third straight game, giving the Panthers a little bit of life late in the first period before the game was out of reach, but it was all the offense the team could muster even in an elimination game. Hoffman racked up three goals and five points in four playoff contests, and after just missing his second straight 30-goal campaign during the abbreviated regular season, he should remain an integral part of the Florida attack next year.