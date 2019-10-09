Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Grabs two assists Tuesday
Hoffman collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
He also added six shots and a hit to his ledger. Hoffman is flying to begin the season with four goals and six points through three games, and after notching career highs with 36 goals and 70 points in 2018-19, the 29-year-old is looking to take things to another level this year.
