Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Hats rain down in win

Hoffman scored three goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Two came on the power play; the third was the game winner. Hoffman is coming off a career-high 36-goal, 70-point season and many thought his game would slide back toward the 60-point mark this season. But maybe not. Hoffman has four goals in two games and looks every part a stud sniper. Smart owners would be wise to peddle him in a trade, though. There are panicky owners out there are already (go figure) and you might be able to snag a slow starter by leveraging Hoffman in a deal. He's good, but not this good.