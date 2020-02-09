Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Heading for another 30-goal year
Hoffman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
He's on pace to score 30 goals for the second straight year. The pending UFA is delivering just when he needs to the most. But it remains to be seen if Hoffman can help Florida make the postseason. The Panthers are duking it out for a playoff spot and he's a big part of that. But if the team falls off hard in the next 10 days, Hoffman could be on the move to a contender. The Panthers probably won't want to lose him for nothing in the offseason.
