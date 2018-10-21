Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Late goal sends game to OT
Hoffman scored with just over a minute left in the third period to tie the game in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.
With the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Hoffman sent a soft wrister to the net that squeaked past Jimmy Howard and into the back of the net. Hoffman had been relegated to the fourth line to open the game, but managed to score when it mattered most to the team. He now has two goals and two assists through six games.
