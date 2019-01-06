Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Lights lamp again

Hoffman scored his 20th of the season during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

If you are looking for the model of consistency this season, Hoffman may be your guy. He has scored at least a point in 30 out of his 40 games played, even though he is below a point-per-game pace. The first-year Panther is on pace to break his career-high in goals of 29, as he already has 20 close to the halfway mark of the season.