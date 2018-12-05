Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Lights lamp twice
Hoffman scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Bruins.
Hoffman's tallies bookended a four-goal second-period explosion by the Panthers, with his first coming at even strength and the second on the power play (with five seconds left in the frame). The change of scenery from Ottawa to South Florida continues to serve Hoffman well, as his 26 points in 26 games have him on pace to eclipse his career-high 61 in 74 back in 2016-17.
