Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Notches goal, assist

Hoffman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He also had four hits.

Hoffman banked a shot off Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson from below the goal line to put the Panthers ahead midway through the third period. He also set up Jonathan Huberdeau's power-play goal to tie the game earlier in the frame. Hoffman has hit the scoresheet in all but one of his 12 games since the calendar flipped to 2020, racking up six goals and nine assists in that stretch. That hot streak gives him 19 goals and 42 points in 51 games on the season.