Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Notches goal, assist
Hoffman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He also had four hits.
Hoffman banked a shot off Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson from below the goal line to put the Panthers ahead midway through the third period. He also set up Jonathan Huberdeau's power-play goal to tie the game earlier in the frame. Hoffman has hit the scoresheet in all but one of his 12 games since the calendar flipped to 2020, racking up six goals and nine assists in that stretch. That hot streak gives him 19 goals and 42 points in 51 games on the season.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Point streak up to 10 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies twice in crazy win•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Productive start to 2020•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tries for goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.