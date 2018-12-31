Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On another streak
Hoffman is on a four-game point streak after scoring a goal during a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Hoffman has five points over the four-game point streak, with all but one of those points coming on the power play. Since being moved to the second line Hoffman has struggled to produce during 5v5 play, but is always a threat to score on the man advantage,
